First National Trust Co Has $4.36 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in RTX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $180.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

