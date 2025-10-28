Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

