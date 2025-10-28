Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.