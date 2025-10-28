Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $260.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

