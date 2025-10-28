Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $492,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $281.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

