Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

