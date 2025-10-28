Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Acquires Shares of 3,528 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

