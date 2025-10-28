Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 395 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total transaction of $575,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,121,084.76. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,394,393. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.