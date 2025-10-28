GGM Financials LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

