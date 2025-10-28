Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 359.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.42.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $468.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $469.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

