Howard Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $132,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,911,000 after purchasing an additional 79,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $498.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $498.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

