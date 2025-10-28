Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $39,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

HWM opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $202.84.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

