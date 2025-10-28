New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 366,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

