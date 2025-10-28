Capital Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

