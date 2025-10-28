Wincap Financial LLC Sells 86,204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Wincap Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,204 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

