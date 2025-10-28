Capital Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Capital Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 479.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.