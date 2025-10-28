Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.67.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $465.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

