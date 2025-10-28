McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.15.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:MCK opened at $811.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $731.79 and a 200-day moving average of $715.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $492.39 and a twelve month high of $811.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

