Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

