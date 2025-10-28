Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $298.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

