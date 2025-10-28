Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,566 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

