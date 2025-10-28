iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

