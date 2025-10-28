iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Stock Holdings Lifted by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IJS stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

