OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 28,850 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 85.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 247,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

