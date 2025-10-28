IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $385.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

