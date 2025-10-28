Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 345,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $801.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.60. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

