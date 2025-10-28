Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

