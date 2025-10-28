Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Shares of AMAT opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $235.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

