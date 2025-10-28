Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,474 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,474 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

