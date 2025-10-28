GWN Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

GWN Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,366 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

