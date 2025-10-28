Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $251.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,374 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

