Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.16.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

