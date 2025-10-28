Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.