Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 61.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in State Street by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

