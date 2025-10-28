AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 22,432 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after acquiring an additional 796,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $484.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.