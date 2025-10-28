iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Cut by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $688.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

