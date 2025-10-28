Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $661.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $688.91. The company has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

