iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

