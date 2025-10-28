Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $357.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.72 and its 200 day moving average is $368.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.50 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.