Vision Financial Markets LLC Acquires 56,899 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5,689,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 4.1% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,730,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,647,000 after buying an additional 1,143,554 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,131,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,343,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,527,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

