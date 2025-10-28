May Hill Capital LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

LLY stock opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $769.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $781.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.