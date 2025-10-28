Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $8,761,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.02 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

