First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Bought by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Solar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.37.

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

