Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $527.12 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $544.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $505.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

