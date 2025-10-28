Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC reduced its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wincap Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Jabil by 4,593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after buying an additional 623,208 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Jabil by 28,071.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after buying an additional 342,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,533 shares of company stock worth $22,336,025 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $211.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.29. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

