Redwood Park Advisors LLC Acquires 2,917 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

BATS USMV opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

