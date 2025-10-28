May Hill Capital LLC Purchases 15 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,056.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,299.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

