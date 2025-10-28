May Hill Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 630.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $192.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

