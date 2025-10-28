Tevis Investment Management Sells 21,921 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Tevis Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 5.1%

AEM opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.