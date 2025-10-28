iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of IVW stock opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $124.70.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
